Knox defense shuts down young Lady Bears in season opener

Published 10:11 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By John Henson

Managing Editor

While first-year coach Gary Greer and a Harlan County squad full of freshmen and younger are pointing toward brighter days ahead, the Knox Central Lady Panthers know the future is now, and they played like it Tuesday in the season opener for both squads at HCHS.

Knox Central dominated the game with defense, using a lethal combination of size featuring 5-11 senior all-state candidate Halle Collins and a quick group of guards that created havoc for the youthful Lady Bears. Harlan County stayed close early and trailed 13-11 after consecutive baskets by Lacey Robinson, Jaycee Simpson and Whitney Noe, but after a timeout by Knox coach Steve Warren with 2:20 left in the opening period the HCHS offense fell silent. The Lady Bears could manage only one basket over the final 27 minutes as Knox coasted to a 62-24 victory.

“We struggled on offense at times with some first-game jitters, but our defense is what we put an emphasis on. I’m proud of them tonight,” Knox Central coach Steve Warren said. “Our guards really forced the pressure with Shelbie (Mills) and McKenzie (Hensley) and Kelsie (Smith) off the bench.”

Harlan County hit only six of 31 shots (19 percent) for the game with one basket over the final three quarters.

“We have to do a better job of scoring,” Greer said. “We did a decent job on defense, but you can’t score 24 and win. We had some opportunities. We have to do a better job when we get down in the lane of playing off two feet. We’re getting in the lane, but the next thing is kick it to the open man.

Knox Central entered the season as the 13th Region favorite, along with defending champ North Laurel, with a senior-dominated squad.

“We have six seniors, and they have bought into our program,” Warren said. “It’s unheard of for us to have six seniors. I don’t know if we deserve that ranking, but we have set our expectations high. I think we can compete with anyone. This is a tough region, but I think we’re right at the top.”

Collins, a starter since she was a seventh grader, dominated in the paint with a 17-point, 15-rebound night. Sophomore guard Shelbie Mills, the daughter of former Knox Central Miss Basketball Kim Mays, added 16 points.

“They are really good. You have to pick your poison,” Greer said. “Do you play Collins one on one or do you double her and leave shooters open?”

The Lady Bears have already played the region’s two top teams with a scrimmage last week against North Laurel.

“We competed, and that’s the one thing I can take out of it,” Greer said. “We didn’t back down, and we battled. We just give up a lot of size and strength against a team like that. I’m not disappointed. We’ll get there eventually. Games like this show our kids what we have to do to get to that level.”

Harlan County (0-1) will travel to Leslie County on Thursday.

———

Knox Central blew the junior varsity game open in the second half on the way to a 50-22 victory.

Bry Frederick scored 11 points and Maggie Gibson added 10 for the Lady Panthers.

Taylynn Napier led HCHS with nine points on three 3-pointers. Kenadee Sturgill and Brooke Haywood each scored three. Jaycee Simpson, Brooklyn Burke and Jayla Dillman scored two each. Lauren Lewis added one.

Knox Central 62, Harlan County 24

KNOX CENTRAL (1-0)

Hannah Melton 0-3 3-4 3, Shelbie Mills 8-16 0-0 16, McKenzie Hensley 3-4 1-1 7, Timberly Frederick 2-4 0-0 6, Halle Collins 7-17 3-4 17, Sydney Hurst 1-6 0-0 3, Kelsie Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Maggie Gibson 3-6 0-0 6, Zoey Hamilton 1-1 0-0 2, Kylie Smith 1-1 0-0 2., Miley Olmstead 0-0 0-0 0, Kendall Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-58 7-9 62.

HARLAN COUNTY (0-1)

Reagan Clem 0-3 0-0 0, Jaylee Cochran 1-10 0-2 2, Kylee Runions 2-4 1-3 5, Whitney Noe 1-4 2-2 4, Lacey Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Jaycee Simpson 1-4 3-4 6, Lauren Lewis 0-3 3-4 3, Taylynn Napier 0-2 2-2 2, Raegan Landa 0-0 0-0 0, Trinity Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Kenadee Sturgill 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 6-31 11-17 24.

Knox Central 22 16 14 10 — 62

Harlan County 11 2 7 4 — 24

3-point goals Knox Central 3-16 (Frederick 2-4, Hurst 1-4, Hensley 0-1, Melton 0-2, Mills 0-5), Harlan County 1-9 (Simpson 1-2, Clem 0-1, Noe 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Cochran 0-2, Napier 0-2). Rebounds: Knox Central 39 (Collins 15), Harlan County 18 (Cochran 6, Noe 3, Robinson 2, Runions 2, Simpson 2, Lewis 2, Napier 1). Turnovers: Knox Central 7, Harlan County 15. Fouled out: None.