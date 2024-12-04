Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4

Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Marchessault in the Predators-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 25 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -10, and is averaging 17:50 on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in nine games, and has 12 points in all.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.1%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).
  • Through 25 games, he has 12 points, with three multi-point games.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 61 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.
  • Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto
25 Games 0
12 Points 0
4 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

