How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 5

Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, December 5

Top 25 teams will hit the court across seven games on Thursday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Duke Blue Devils squaring off against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels at NC State Wolfpack

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide at California Golden Bears

No. 8 Duke Blue Devils at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks

Stanford Cardinal at No. 5 LSU Tigers

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 4

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida State Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - December 4

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 4

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4

NFL Week 14 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Week 14 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

Print Article

SportsPlus