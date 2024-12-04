How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 5 Published 8:55 pm Wednesday, December 4, 2024

One game on the Thursday college basketball schedule features a ranked team, the matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers at Penn State Nittany Lions

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.