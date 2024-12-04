How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 4 Published 8:46 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (5-0) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup with the Florida State Seminoles (8-1), who have won seven straight. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

If you want to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:15 PM ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:15 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Seminoles are the second-best team in the nation in points scored (96.2 per game) and 178th in points conceded (63).

Tennessee ranks 15th-best in college basketball by pulling down 40.4 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 36th in college basketball (26.8 allowed per contest).

With 13.3 assists per game, the Seminoles are 178th in the country.

With 27.6 forced turnovers per game, Tennessee ranks third-best in college basketball. It ranks 130th in college basketball by committing 15.2 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25 the Seminoles are 29th in the country in 3-point makes (8.9 per game) and 23rd-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).

Tennessee is 84th in the nation with 5 treys allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 187th with a 30.5% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

The Seminoles attempt 64.6% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.9% of the Seminoles’ baskets are 2-pointers, and 29.1% are 3-pointers.

Florida State 2024-25 Stats

Offensively, the Seminoles are the second-best squad in the country (96.2 points per game). Defensively, they are 178th (63 points conceded per game).

Florida State grabs 33.7 rebounds per game and give up 27 boards, ranking 155th and 40th, respectively, in the country.

With 13.3 assists per game, the Seminoles are 178th in the country.

Florida State is the third-best squad in the nation in turnovers per game (9.3) and 62nd in turnovers forced (19.4).

The Seminoles are 29th in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.9 per game) and 23rd-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).

Florida State is the 17th-best squad in the country in 3-pointers conceded (3.7 per game) and 32nd in 3-point percentage defensively (24.6%).

The Seminoles take 35.4% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 29.1% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they take 64.6% of their shots, with 70.9% of their makes coming from there.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 5 19.2 6 3.8 3.2 0.6 1.2 Ruby Whitehorn 5 13.2 7.6 1.4 2 0.2 0.8 Edie Darby 1 12 2 1 2 0 2 Samara Spencer 5 11.2 3.2 5 0.8 0.2 2 Jewel Spear 4 11 2.8 1 1.8 0.5 2.5

Florida State’s Top Players

Seminoles Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ta’Niya Latson 8 26.1 4.5 4.5 2.3 0.3 1 Makayla Timpson 8 18.9 11.6 1.5 2.9 3 0 O’Mariah Gordon 8 15.8 3.1 3.4 2.8 0 1.8 Sydney Bowles 8 11.9 2.5 1 1 0.3 2.5 Carla Viegas 8 8 0.9 0.6 0.4 0.3 2.5

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 4 vs. Florida State at 7:15 PM ET

December 7 at Iowa at 7:00 PM ET

December 14 vs. North Carolina Central at 2:00 PM ET

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

Florida State’s Upcoming Schedule

December 4 at Tennessee at 7:15 PM ET

December 8 vs. SMU at 2:00 PM ET

December 15 vs. Drexel at 2:00 PM ET

December 19 vs. Jacksonville at 6:00 PM ET

January 2 at Virginia Tech at 6:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Syracuse at 2:00 PM ET

