How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4 Published 12:59 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

SEC teams will be in action in six games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners playing the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Virginia Tech Hokies at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 22 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Vanderbilt Commodores at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

Syracuse Orange at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Florida State Seminoles at Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV channel: SECN

