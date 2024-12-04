How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4

Published 9:53 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 4

SEC teams will hit the court across six games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Auburn Tigers playing the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 13 Florida Gators

No. 2 Auburn Tigers at No. 9 Duke Blue Devils

Vanderbilt Commodores at Virginia Tech Hokies

No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Texas Longhorns at NC State Wolfpack

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida State Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - December 4

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 4

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4

How to Watch the Bucks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4

NFL Week 14 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Week 14 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions

NFL Week 14 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

NFL Week 14 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Print Article

SportsPlus