Harlan County School Board approves detection systems purchase Published 8:55 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Harlan County School Board met for their November meeting recently, tackling multiple issues including the purchase of additional weapons detection systems to be used throughout the district.

Superintendent Brent Roark first provided the Board with an update on the weapons detectors used at Harlan County High School.

“Last year, the Board approved for us to buy four weapons detection systems,” Roark said. “We use three of those every day at Harlan County High School.”

Roark noted the systems have worked very well.

“The kids have become accustomed to them really fast,” Roark said. “It’s just another layer of security we can have in our schools to make parents feel better knowing we are screening kids walking in. If there’s a kid bringing in a weapon in a backpack or on their person, the likelihood of us catching it is greatly increased.”

Roark explained the fourth system has been used at different elementary schools for the last several weeks.

“I thought there might be a hiccup with that, but there’s not,” Roark said. “They’ve been running through beyond smoothly.”

Roark said the weapons detection systems have not caused any issues. He told the board a quote for additional weapons detection systems has been acquired.

“Financially, we’re in a good position right now, and this is something that will last for years,” Roark said. “This is another layer of protection…this is something else that we can do that is a deterrent for kids bringing a weapon to school.”

Roark pointed out the quote is for the exact type and brand of weapons detection systems already in use.

“He’s got seven on the quote, and that comes in at $126,721,” Roark said. “You would have three at the high school, one in every elementary and one here (Central Office) if you want to bump that up to eight systems. If you bump it up to eight, it’s $144,524.”

Following some discussion, the Board unanimously approved a motion to purchase 8 weapons detection systems for $144,524.

Roark also talked to the Board about the naming of a roadway near the Central Office and former James A. Cawood High School “Jim Cullivan Way.”

Roark mentioned the matter was brought up at the previous board meeting to name the roadway in memory of a former Harlan County Schools employee Jim Cullivan, who coached at James A. Cawood High School.

“He coached during the 80’s,” Roark said. “We’ve got the signs made and the posts are up, but I don’t know if there was actually a vote. You directed me to do it.”

Board Chairman Gary Farmer asked for a motion to name the roadway which goes around the Central Office and the former James A. Cawood High School to be named Jim Cullivan Way.

The motion was made, seconded, and passed with no opposition by the board.

The results of the 2023-2024 audit were presented by Artie White, President and Managing Partner of White and Associates.

“The most important thing is…there were no findings,” White said. “That’s good, no corrective action. Everybody’s complied.”

White explained there were no issues found in the audit.

“It’s an excellent report,” White said. “I appreciate the Board and all the staff for allowing us to come in and audit.”

Roark also updated the Board on a few additional matters.

“Preschool; we’ve been working on that quite a bit,” Roark said. “The Preschool Committee has been put together and we’ve been meeting regularly. We are at a point now where we are fixing the room and it’s being cleaned out. We’ve got folks to come in and paint it and make sure the heat and air is working well.”

Roark said he hoped to have a further preschool update at the next meeting. He mentioned the plan is to be ready to advertise for Preschool students sometime early next year.

“We’ll have 20 slots (for preschool students),” Roark said. “That’s what we’re planning on.”

Roark then provided the board with information on multiple maintenance projects across the district as well as an electrical issue with the field house at the athletic complex.

“You’ve got my notes on the electrical issue at the new field house,” Roark said. “That’s been completely corrected. It’s been inspected, everything’s good on it.”