Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be in action Wednesday when his Nashville Predators face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Nyquist’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:29 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -12.

He has gotten at least one point in eight games, and has 10 points in all.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has a 20% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).

In 25 games played this season, he has recorded 10 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 61 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.

Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.

The Maple Leafs are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 0 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.