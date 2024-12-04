Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4
Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be in action Wednesday when his Nashville Predators face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Nyquist’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:29 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -12.
- He has gotten at least one point in eight games, and has 10 points in all.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has a 20% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).
- In 25 games played this season, he has recorded 10 points, with two multi-point games.
Maple Leafs Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 61 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
- Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
- The Maple Leafs are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Maple Leafs
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|25
|Games
|0
|10
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
