Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4

Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. If you’re considering a wager on Forsberg against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 25 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -7, and is averaging 19:04 on the ice.
  • Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
  • Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.6%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).
  • Through 25 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

  • The Maple Leafs have allowed 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
  • It has the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
  • The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto
25 Games 0
17 Points 0
9 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

