Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4
Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. If you’re considering a wager on Forsberg against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of information to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 25 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -7, and is averaging 19:04 on the ice.
- Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.
- Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.
- Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.6%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).
- Through 25 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.
Maple Leafs Defensive Insights
- The Maple Leafs have allowed 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.
- It has the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
- The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Maple Leafs
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|25
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
