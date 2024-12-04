Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. If you’re considering a wager on Forsberg against the Maple Leafs, we have plenty of information to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 25 games, Forsberg has a plus-minus of -7, and is averaging 19:04 on the ice.

Forsberg has picked up at least one point in 14 games, with 17 points in total.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

Forsberg averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.6%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 25 opportunities).

Through 25 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

The Maple Leafs have allowed 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

It has the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.

The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 0 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

