College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 4
Published 1:47 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Wednesday’s college basketball lineup in the SEC features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils. Continue reading for all our picks against the spread.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: North Carolina -2 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at North Carolina Tar Heels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: North Carolina by 2.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Carolina -2
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Virginia +16.5 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 15.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -16.5
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Auburn +2.5 vs. Duke
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 1.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duke -2.5
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Vanderbilt -5.5 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Vanderbilt by 6.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Vanderbilt -5.5
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: Pittsburgh +5.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Pittsburgh by 1.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State -5.5
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Pick: NC State +2.5 vs. Texas
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at NC State Wolfpack
- Projected Favorite & Spread: NC State by 0 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas -2.5
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.