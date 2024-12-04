Cardinals’ defense dominates in season-opening win over Harlan Published 9:17 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

South Laurel dominated with defense Tuesday in coasting to a 66-24 win over visiting Harlan in the season opener for both teams.

Twelve players scored for the Cardinals in the win as Jordan Mabe tossed in a team-high16 points. Colton Rawlings added eight points while Kaiden McQueen finished with seven.

Six point efforts by Mabe and Rawlings during the first eight minutes allowed South Laurel to build a 20-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Cardinals limited Harlan (0-1) to three points in the second quarter while increasing their advantage to 34-10.

Freshman guard Jaxson Perry paced the Green Dragons with seven points.

Harlan faces another tough test Thursday in its home opener against Clay County.

———

South Laurel rolled to a 56-27 win in junior varsity action as Taylor and Wees each scored 10 for the Cardinals.

Freshman forward Eli Noe paced the Dragons with 16 points. Braxton Rowe scored four. Nate Cochran tossed in three. Hunter Brock and Dylan Collins added two each.

———

South Laurel (66) — Jordan Mabe 16, Colton Rawlings 8, Josh Steele 2, Blaine Baker 6, Kaiden McQueen 7, Garrison Brown 4, Kaden Taylor 5, Brayden Cassidy 5, Brendan Murphy 4, Landon Howard 5, Max Fullmer 1.

Harlan (24) — Jaxson Perry 7, Izack Saylor 3, Ethan Huff 6, Kobe Noe 5, Dylan Cox 3.