Buy Tickets for Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators on December 4

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators on December 4
Published 5:55 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner and the Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena.
Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Maple Leafs (-159)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Maple Leafs Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Mitchell Marner
|24
|9
|24
|33
|William Nylander
|24
|15
|11
|26
|John Tavares
|23
|11
|11
|22
|Matthew Knies
|22
|10
|5
|15
|Auston Matthews
|15
|6
|8
|14
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|25
|7
|15
|22
|Filip Forsberg
|25
|9
|8
|17
|Ryan O’Reilly
|25
|5
|9
|14
|Steven Stamkos
|25
|7
|6
|13
|Jonathan Marchessault
|25
|4
|8
|12
Maple Leafs vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Maple Leafs offense’s 74 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- Toronto is ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 61 in total (2.5 per game).
- The Maple Leafs’ 19.48% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 18th in the league.
- The Predators have the NHL’s 32nd-ranked scoring offense (58 total goals, 2.3 per game).
- Nashville’s 79 total goals allowed (3.2 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.78%) ranks 17th in the league.
