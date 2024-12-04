Buy Tickets for Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators on December 4 Published 5:55 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner and the Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Scotiabank Arena.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4

Wednesday, December 4 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Maple Leafs (-159)

Maple Leafs (-159) Total: 5.5

5.5 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Maple Leafs Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Mitchell Marner 24 9 24 33 William Nylander 24 15 11 26 John Tavares 23 11 11 22 Matthew Knies 22 10 5 15 Auston Matthews 15 6 8 14 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 25 7 15 22 Filip Forsberg 25 9 8 17 Ryan O’Reilly 25 5 9 14 Steven Stamkos 25 7 6 13 Jonathan Marchessault 25 4 8 12

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Maple Leafs offense’s 74 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 19th in the league.

Toronto is ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 61 in total (2.5 per game).

The Maple Leafs’ 19.48% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 18th in the league.

The Predators have the NHL’s 32nd-ranked scoring offense (58 total goals, 2.3 per game).

Nashville’s 79 total goals allowed (3.2 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.78%) ranks 17th in the league.

