Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 4 Published 8:16 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-9) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (11-11) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 as 4.5-point favorites. The Hawks have won four games in a row.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSWI and FDSSE

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Bucks 119 – Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 4.5)

Bucks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-6.3)

Bucks (-6.3) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 230.9

The Bucks (9-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 45% of the time, 4.1% more often than the Hawks (9-13-0) this season.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Milwaukee is 5-5 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.

Milwaukee’s games have gone over the total 45% of the time this season (nine out of 20), less often than Atlanta’s games have (15 out of 22).

The Bucks have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-5) this season while the Hawks have a .545 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-5).

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks are 14th in the NBA with 114.1 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 15th with 112.2 points allowed per contest.

With 43.3 rebounds per game, Milwaukee is 17th in the NBA. It cedes 45.1 rebounds per contest, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Bucks are dishing out 24.1 assists per game, which ranks them 24th in the NBA in 2024-25.

Milwaukee is averaging 13.2 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 12.5 turnovers per contest (25th-ranked).

With a 39.4% three-point percentage this season, the Bucks are third-best in the NBA. They rank ninth in the league by making 14.6 treys per contest.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are eighth in the NBA in points scored (116.5 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (119).

On the glass, Atlanta is seventh in the league in rebounds (45.5 per game). It is 21st in rebounds conceded (44.8 per game).

The Hawks are fourth-best in the NBA in assists (29.8 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.8 per game). But it is fourth-best in forcing them (15.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 19th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are 20th in 3-point percentage at 34.5%.

