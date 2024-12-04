Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4

Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +250, Under: -350)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 25 games, Skjei has averaged 21:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
  • Skjei has eight points overall, getting at least one point in eight different games.
  • Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
  • In seven of the 22 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has registered a point in eight of his 25 games this season.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

  • The Maple Leafs have allowed 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
  • Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto
25 Games 0
8 Points 0
2 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

