Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4
Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +250, Under: -350)
Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 25 games, Skjei has averaged 21:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
- Skjei has eight points overall, getting at least one point in eight different games.
- Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
- In seven of the 22 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered a point in eight of his 25 games this season.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Maple Leafs Defensive Insights
- The Maple Leafs have allowed 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
- Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.
- The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Skjei vs. Maple Leafs
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|25
|Games
|0
|8
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.