Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game – December 4 Published 5:37 am Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +250, Under: -350)

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Skjei Prop Insights

In 25 games, Skjei has averaged 21:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

Skjei has eight points overall, getting at least one point in eight different games.

Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

In seven of the 22 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered a point in eight of his 25 games this season.

Maple Leafs Defensive Insights

The Maple Leafs have allowed 61 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

Its +13 goal differential is the eighth-best in the league.

The Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.2 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Maple Leafs

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Toronto 25 Games 0 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

