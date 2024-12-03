Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will match up with the 32nd-ranked pass defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars (273.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Levis be someone that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game against the Jaguars? Prior to making that decision, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 16.2 18-for-37 212 2 0 2 -3 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Ranked 30th at his position and 81st overall in the league, Levis has 105.6 fantasy points (11.7 per game).

In his past three games, Levis has accumulated 47.9 fantasy points (16.0 per game). He is 53-of-92 for 785 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions and has rushed for 25 yards on 17 carries.

Levis has connected on 87 of 142 passes for 1,055 yards, throwing for eight touchdowns with three interceptions, and has run for 81 yards on 25 carries in his past five games. He has picked up 74.3 fantasy points (14.9 per game) during that time.

Will Levis accumulated 19.1 fantasy points — 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his worst game of the season — Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins — Levis finished with -0.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

