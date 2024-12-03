Where to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 4 Published 8:23 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Wednesday’s NHL play will see the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-7-2) take the ice against the Nashville Predators (7-12-6), starting at 7:30 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Maple Leafs rank fourth in the Eastern Conference with 32 points and the Predators are 15th in the Western Conference with 20 points.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maple Leafs’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Mitchell Marner 24 9 24 33 32 21 F William Nylander 24 15 11 26 18 9 F John Tavares 23 11 11 22 16 7 F Matthew Knies 22 10 5 15 9 3 F Auston Matthews 15 6 8 14 18 6

Maple Leafs Stat Rankings

Goals: 3.08 (15th)

3.08 (15th) Goals Allowed: 2.54 (3rd)

2.54 (3rd) Shots: 29.5 (12th)

29.5 (12th) Shots Allowed: 28.9 (20th)

28.9 (20th) Power Play %: 19.48 (19th)

19.48 (19th) Penalty Kill %: 82.35 (6th)

Maple Leafs’ Upcoming Schedule

December 4 vs. Predators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

December 6 vs. Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 7 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 10 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 12 vs. Ducks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 14 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 15 vs. Sabres: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+

5:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 18 at Stars: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 20 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 21 vs. Islanders: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 23 vs. Jets: 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+

2:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 27 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 28 vs. Capitals: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 31 vs. Islanders: 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+

1:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 2 at Islanders: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 vs. Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 5 vs. Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Flyers: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 9 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Canucks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways D Roman Josi 25 7 15 22 43 16 F Filip Forsberg 25 9 8 17 32 16 F Ryan O’Reilly 25 5 9 14 21 9 F Steven Stamkos 25 7 6 13 12 8 F Jonathan Marchessault 25 4 8 12 31 3

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.32 (32nd)

2.32 (32nd) Goals Allowed: 3.16 (21st)

3.16 (21st) Shots: 29.3 (14th)

29.3 (14th) Shots Allowed: 29.9 (25th)

29.9 (25th) Power Play %: 20.78 (15th)

20.78 (15th) Penalty Kill %: 89.02 (1st)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

December 4 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

December 5 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

December 7 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) December 10 vs. Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 12 at Stars: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 14 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 17 vs. Rangers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 19 vs. Penguins: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 21 vs. Kings: 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+

1:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 23 vs. Hurricanes: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 27 at Blues: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ December 30 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ December 31 at Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 3 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 4 at Flames: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 7 at Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 11 vs. Capitals: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 14 vs. Golden Knights: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 16 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

