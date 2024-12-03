Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 24th-ranked rushing defense (133.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Spears’ game against the Jaguars this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy statistics.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Spears has 31.2 fantasy points (3.9 per game) — 64th at his position, 270th in the NFL.

In his past three games, Spears has rushed for 50 yards on 11 carries, with zero touchdowns, and has 12 yards receiving on five catches (six targets). He has accumulated 6.2 fantasy points (2.1 per game).

Looking at his past five games, Spears has averaged 3.8 fantasy points (18.8 total). He has rushed for 116 yards on 32 carries, with one touchdown, and has 12 yards receiving on seven catches (eight targets).

Tyjae Spears picked up 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season — last week against the Washington Commanders — Spears finished with 0.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 1 carry, 3 yards.

