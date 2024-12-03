Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, December 4
Published 8:28 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Wednesday’s college basketball slate includes 10 games featuring a ranked team in action. Among those contests is the Marquette Golden Eagles playing the Iowa State Cyclones. Keep reading for ATS picks for each matchup.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 25 UConn Huskies vs. No. 15 Baylor Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Baylor 77, UConn 76
- Projected Favorite: Baylor by 1.2 points
- Pick ATS: Baylor (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: North Carolina 85, Alabama 83
- Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 2.1 points
- Pick ATS: North Carolina (-1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Venue: Dean E. Smith Center
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Florida Gators vs. Virginia Cavaliers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 76, Virginia 60
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 16.2 points
- Pick ATS: Florida (-15.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Memphis Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 85, Louisiana Tech 68
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 16.5 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 76, Marquette 74
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 2.1 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 77, Creighton 70
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 6.9 points
- Pick ATS: Kansas (-2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 2 Auburn Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 74, Auburn 73
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 1.1 points
- Pick ATS: Auburn (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Location: Durham, North Carolina
- Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Pittsburgh 77, Mississippi State 76
- Projected Favorite: Pittsburgh by 1.3 points
- Pick ATS: Pittsburgh (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Location: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Humphrey Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
USC Trojans vs. No. 12 Oregon Ducks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oregon 77, USC 71
- Projected Favorite: Oregon by 5.6 points
- Pick ATS: USC (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Galen Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Fresno State Bulldogs vs. No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: San Diego State 81, Fresno State 64
- Projected Favorite: San Diego State by 16.5 points
- Pick ATS: San Diego State (-14.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Fresno, California
- Venue: Save Mart Center
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.