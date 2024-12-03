NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 4
Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Today’s NBA lineup features top teams in action. Among the contests is the Indiana Pacers taking on the Brooklyn Nets.
Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 4
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Celtics -13.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 14.0 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pacers -2.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 6.4 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -2.5
- Spread Pick: Magic (Projected to win by 6.9 points)
- Total: 205.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (213.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Heat -2.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 3.2 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Bucks -4.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 6.4 points)
- Total: 237.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -2.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.5 points)
- Total: 210.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
