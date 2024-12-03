Maple Leafs vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 4
Published 7:41 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Currently, the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-7-2) have six players on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (7-12-6) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET.
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Calle Jarnkrok
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Jani Hakanpaa
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Max Domi
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|David Kampf
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Bobby McMann
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Michael McCarron
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- The Maple Leafs’ 74 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Toronto has conceded 61 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL action in terms of the fewest goals against.
- Their +13 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- With 58 goals (2.3 per game), the Predators have the league’s 32nd-ranked offense.
- Nashville has allowed 79 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in the NHL.
- They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -21.
Maple Leafs vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-166)
|Predators (+140)
|6
