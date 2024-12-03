Maple Leafs vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 4

Published 7:41 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

Currently, the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-7-2) have six players on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (7-12-6) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Calle Jarnkrok C Out Groin
Jani Hakanpaa D Out Lower Body
Max Domi C Out Lower Body
Max Pacioretty LW Out Lower Body
David Kampf C Out Lower Body
Bobby McMann C Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Maple Leafs Season Insights

  • The Maple Leafs’ 74 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Toronto has conceded 61 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL action in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • Their +13 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • With 58 goals (2.3 per game), the Predators have the league’s 32nd-ranked offense.
  • Nashville has allowed 79 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in the NHL.
  • They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -21.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Maple Leafs (-166) Predators (+140) 6

