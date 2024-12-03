Maple Leafs vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 4 Published 7:41 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Currently, the Toronto Maple Leafs (15-7-2) have six players on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (7-12-6) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET.

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Calle Jarnkrok C Out Groin Jani Hakanpaa D Out Lower Body Max Domi C Out Lower Body Max Pacioretty LW Out Lower Body David Kampf C Out Lower Body Bobby McMann C Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Maple Leafs Season Insights

The Maple Leafs’ 74 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Toronto has conceded 61 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL action in terms of the fewest goals against.

Their +13 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

With 58 goals (2.3 per game), the Predators have the league’s 32nd-ranked offense.

Nashville has allowed 79 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 22nd in the NHL.

They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -21.

Maple Leafs vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-166) Predators (+140) 6

