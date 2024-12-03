How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4
Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The Oklahoma Sooners versus the Louisville Cardinals is one of two games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule that includes a ranked team on the court.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 22 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.