How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4

Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 4

The Oklahoma Sooners versus the Louisville Cardinals is one of two games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule that includes a ranked team on the court.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 22 Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 4

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 4

Where to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - December 4

Where to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – December 4

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 3

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream - December 3

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream – December 3

Print Article

SportsPlus