How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3

Published 12:54 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top-25 teams will take the court across seven games on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Syracuse Orange playing the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Cincinnati Bearcats at Villanova Wildcats

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Syracuse Orange at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Louisville Cardinals

Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Clemson Tigers

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

