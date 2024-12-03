How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream – December 3
Published 7:41 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) will look to extend a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Orange allow to opponents.
- Tennessee is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.
- The Orange are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 88th.
- The Volunteers average only 3.3 more points per game (81.6) than the Orange allow (78.3).
- Tennessee has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 78.3 points.
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange are shooting 44.5% from the field, 10.9% higher than the 33.6% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Syracuse has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 33.6% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 101st.
- The Orange average 26.3 more points per game (81) than the Volunteers give up (54.7).
- Syracuse is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 81.6 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 75.3.
- Looking at three-pointers, Tennessee fared better in home games last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Syracuse averaged 80.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.1.
- The Orange allowed fewer points at home (73.6 per game) than away (81.1) last season.
- Syracuse drained more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (33.7%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|W 64-42
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2024
|Baylor
|W 77-62
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|W 78-35
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|–
|Madison Square Garden
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|–
|State Farm Center
Syracuse Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2024
|Texas
|L 70-66
|Barclays Center
|11/22/2024
|Texas Tech
|L 79-74
|Barclays Center
|11/27/2024
|Cornell
|W 82-72
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/3/2024
|@ Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/7/2024
|@ Notre Dame
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/10/2024
|Albany (NY)
|–
|JMA Wireless Dome
