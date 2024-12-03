How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse on TV or Live Stream – December 3 Published 7:41 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) will look to extend a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Orange allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Orange are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 88th.

The Volunteers average only 3.3 more points per game (81.6) than the Orange allow (78.3).

Tennessee has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 78.3 points.

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange are shooting 44.5% from the field, 10.9% higher than the 33.6% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Syracuse has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 33.6% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 101st.

The Orange average 26.3 more points per game (81) than the Volunteers give up (54.7).

Syracuse is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 81.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of two points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 75.3.

Looking at three-pointers, Tennessee fared better in home games last season, making 9.3 threes per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Syracuse averaged 80.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 72.1.

The Orange allowed fewer points at home (73.6 per game) than away (81.1) last season.

Syracuse drained more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than away (33.7%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2024 Virginia W 64-42 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/22/2024 Baylor W 77-62 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse Thompson-Boling Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) – Madison Square Garden 12/14/2024 @ Illinois – State Farm Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/21/2024 Texas L 70-66 Barclays Center 11/22/2024 Texas Tech L 79-74 Barclays Center 11/27/2024 Cornell W 82-72 JMA Wireless Dome 12/3/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 12/7/2024 @ Notre Dame Purcell Pavilion 12/10/2024 Albany (NY) – JMA Wireless Dome

