How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3 Published 9:53 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

There are 10 games featuring an SEC team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Kentucky Wildcats versus the Clemson Tigers.

There are 10 games featuring an SEC team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Kentucky Wildcats versus the Clemson Tigers.

Today’s SEC Games

Arkansas Razorbacks at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

South Carolina Gamecocks at Boston College Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

California Golden Bears at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Syracuse Orange at No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida State Seminoles at LSU Tigers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats at Clemson Tigers

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

