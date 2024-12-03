Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status – Bucks vs. Hawks Injury Report December 4 Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Let’s check out the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (10-9), which currently includes four players listed (including Giannis Antetokounmpo), as the Bucks ready for their matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (11-11, one injured player) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, December 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Bucks earned a 124-114 victory over the Wizards. In the victory, Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 42 points.

The Hawks are coming off of a 124-112 victory against the Pelicans in their last outing on Monday. De’Andre Hunter’s team-leading 22 points paced the Hawks in the win.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khris Middleton SF Out Ankle MarJon Beauchamp SF Questionable Hamstring 1.6 0.8 0.1 Giannis Antetokounmpo PF Questionable Patella 32.9 11.9 6.6 Taurean Prince PF Questionable Quadricep 8.7 4.6 1.8

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FDSWI and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

