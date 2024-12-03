Discover the Best Week 14 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Published 6:37 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The Week 14 NFL slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Green Bay Packers squaring off against the Detroit Lions.
There are typically plenty of NFL player prop bets available for each and every game. Look below to see what options you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week’s slate.
Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.
Packers at Lions
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Jared Goff Props: 243.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
- Josh Jacobs Props: 64.5 RUSH YDS (O: -120 | U: -110) / 14.5 REC YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)
Jaguars at Titans
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Browns at Steelers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Saints at Giants
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Falcons at Vikings
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jets at Dolphins
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
Panthers at Eagles
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Raiders at Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- Location: Tampa, Florida
Seahawks at Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
Bills at Rams
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- Location: Inglewood, California
Bears at 49ers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- Location: Santa Clara, California
Chargers at Chiefs
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Bengals at Cowboys
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9
- Location: Arlington, Texas
