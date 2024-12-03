Discover the Best Week 14 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 6:37 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Week 14 NFL slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Green Bay Packers squaring off against the Detroit Lions.

There are typically plenty of NFL player prop bets available for each and every game. Look below to see what options you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week’s slate.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Packers at Lions

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 5
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Jared Goff Props: 243.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • Josh Jacobs Props: 64.5 RUSH YDS (O: -120 | U: -110) / 14.5 REC YDS (O: -120 | U: -110)

Jaguars at Titans

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Browns at Steelers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Saints at Giants

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Falcons at Vikings

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jets at Dolphins

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Panthers at Eagles

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Raiders at Buccaneers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
  • Location: Tampa, Florida

Seahawks at Cardinals

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
  • Location: Glendale, Arizona

Bills at Rams

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
  • Location: Inglewood, California

Bears at 49ers

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
  • Location: Santa Clara, California

Chargers at Chiefs

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 8
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Bengals at Cowboys

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 9
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

