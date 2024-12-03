December 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:23 am Tuesday, December 3, 2024

The NHL schedule on Tuesday should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Vancouver Canucks playing the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding Tuesday’s NHL action here. Check out the links below.

How to Watch December 3 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Colorado Avalanche @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Seattle Kraken @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Winnipeg Jets 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Edmonton Oilers @ Vegas Golden Knights 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.