Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 14 vs. the Jaguars

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has a matchup against the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the league (273.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Tennessee Titans play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Okonkwo’s game against the Jaguars this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 3.3

3.3 Game Day & Time: December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Texans 14 1 1 70 1 Week 13 @Commanders 5.7 6 3 27 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Okonkwo has 38.9 fantasy points (3.2 per game), 31st at his position and 246th in the league.

Okonkwo has accumulated 116 yards receiving, on six catches (11 targets), with one touchdown and an average of 5.9 fantasy points (17.6 total) in his past three games.

Looking at his past five games, Okonkwo has 10 receptions on 16 targets, for 168 yards, and has picked up 4.6 fantasy points on average (22.8 in all).

In his best game of the season — Week 12 versus the Houston Texans — Chigoziem Okonkwo finished with 13 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 70 yards and one touchdown.

Okonkwo picked up -0.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.

