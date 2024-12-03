Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, December 4
Published 5:20 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2024
The Pittsburgh Panthers versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs is a game to see on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that includes a lot of competitive matchups. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, our computer model is high on 10 games, including that one.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Pittsburgh +5.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- Computer Projection: Pittsburgh by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
ATS Pick: DePaul +14.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 7.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- TV Channel: ESPNU
ATS Pick: Memphis -10.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Kansas -2.5 vs. Creighton
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- Computer Projection: Kansas by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: Marquette +6.5 vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: Marquette Golden Eagles at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- Computer Projection: Iowa State by 2.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Holy Cross +2.5 vs. Harvard
- Matchup: Harvard Crimson at Holy Cross Crusaders
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- Computer Projection: Holy Cross by 1.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Harvard (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Gardner-Webb +4.5 vs. Wofford
- Matchup: Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Wofford Terriers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- Computer Projection: Wofford by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wofford (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Seton Hall -16.5 vs. NJIT
- Matchup: NJIT Highlanders at Seton Hall Pirates
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- Computer Projection: Seton Hall by 20.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Seton Hall (-16.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Utah State -17.5 vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- Computer Projection: Utah State by 21.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Utah State (-17.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Baylor +2.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: Baylor Bears at UConn Huskies
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: December 4
- Computer Projection: Baylor by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.