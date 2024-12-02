Tennessee vs. Syracuse Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 3 Published 5:48 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

Tuesday’s game features the Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) and the Syracuse Orange (4-2) facing off at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 87-61 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 3.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 19.5-point spread in its matchup versus Syracuse. The over/under is listed at 145.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -19.5

Tennessee -19.5 Point total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -4000, Syracuse +1400

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 87, Syracuse 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Syracuse

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-19.5)

Tennessee (-19.5) Pick OU: Over (145.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread this season is 6-1-0, while Syracuse’s is 3-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Volunteers are 3-4-0 and the Orange are 3-3-0. The two teams combine to score 162.6 points per game, 17.1 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 26.9 points per game with a +188 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.6 points per game (71st in college basketball) and allow 54.7 per outing (second in college basketball).

The 35.4 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 88th in the country, and are 12.5 more than the 22.9 its opponents grab per contest.

Tennessee connects on 9.0 three-pointers per game (95th in college basketball) while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc (50th in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game while shooting 26.4%.

The Volunteers rank 15th in college basketball with 109.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in college basketball defensively with 73.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 11.6 (180th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.1.

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange have a +16 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.7 points per game. They’re putting up 81.0 points per game, 86th in college basketball, and are giving up 78.3 per contest to rank 320th in college basketball.

Syracuse comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.3 boards. It records 39.3 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 31.0.

Syracuse connects on 3.0 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.5 (340th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.5.

Syracuse has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (39th in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (343rd in college basketball).

