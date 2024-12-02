NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Pelicans Picks for December 2 Published 12:39 am Monday, December 2, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-17) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (10-11) on Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Our computer predictions below will assist you in deciding on the best bets available for Monday’s game.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Hawks vs. Pelicans Best Bets

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 9.5)

Atlanta’s record against the spread is 8-13-0.

Against the spread, New Orleans is 7-14-0 this year.

The Hawks are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Pelicans have won twice ATS (2-4) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

Pick OU:

Under (228.5)





In 15 of 21 games this season, the Hawks and their opponents have gone over 228.5 points.

The Pelicans have played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 228.5 points.

Atlanta has an average point total of 233.7 in its outings this year, 5.2 more points than this game’s over/under.

New Orleans’ games this season have had an average of 221.5 points, seven fewer points than this game’s total.

The Hawks score the fifth-most points in the NBA this season, while the Pelicans’ offense puts up the 22nd-most.

The Pelicans have surrendered the 25th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Hawks have given up the 29th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-500)

The Hawks have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won four of those games.

The Pelicans have won in two, or 14.3%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -500.

New Orleans has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +360 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

