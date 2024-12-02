Kentucky Coal Museum presents Festival of Trees Published 9:37 am Monday, December 2, 2024

Holiday cheer is set to fill the air in Benham with over 250 decorated trees on display at the annual Festival of Trees returns on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Kentucky Coal Museum. Themed holiday displays include Whoville-inspired decor in the basement and a charming toy display in the front window.

This beloved free tradition invites community members, families, and holiday enthusiasts to gather for an enchanting evening filled with music, seasonal treats, and special appearances from Santa Claus, The Grinch, and other popular holiday characters. Carolers and musicians will perform live throughout the museum, filling the halls with classic holiday tunes. Seasonal refreshments, including baked goods, coffee, tea, hot cocoa, and punch, will also be provided to add to the evening’s cozy atmosphere.

“We are thrilled to welcome the community to this year’s Festival of Trees,” shared Amanda Hughes, curator of the Kentucky Coal Museum. “We have worked tirelessly to hand decorate many of the trees, putting extra care and creativity into each one to make this event truly special for our visitors.”

The trees have been decorated by the Museum staff and local groups, including Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College, Tri-City Paws, the Cumberland Public Library, and the Lynch Police Department. Other organizations interested in decorating a tree should contact the Museum by Nov. 15 and need to be completed prior to Thanksgiving.

The trees will remain on display through the beginning of the new year for visitors to enjoy. While admission is free on the festival date, regular museum admission fees will apply to future visits.

For more information, please contact the Kentucky Coal Museum at 606.848.1530.