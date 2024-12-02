How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3 Published 5:58 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

There are six games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday’s college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Holy Cross Crusaders at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SNY

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at No. 7 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

South Carolina Upstate Spartans at No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood (MO) Lions at No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Cal Baptist Lancers at No. 6 USC Trojans

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

