How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 3
Published 5:58 pm Monday, December 2, 2024
There are six games featuring a ranked team on Tuesday’s college basketball slate.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Holy Cross Crusaders at No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SNY
Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at No. 7 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
South Carolina Upstate Spartans at No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Panthers at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lindenwood (MO) Lions at No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Cal Baptist Lancers at No. 6 USC Trojans
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
