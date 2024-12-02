How to Watch the NBA Today, December 3 Published 11:31 pm Monday, December 2, 2024

There are 11 games on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Memphis Grizzlies against the Dallas Mavericks.

How to watch all the action in the NBA today is included here.

Watch the NBA Today – December 3

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

NBCS-PH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSWI

FDSDET and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSOH

MNMT2 and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL, and TNT

MSG, FDSFL, and TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and FDSIN

TSN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK

KJZZ and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and WFAA

KFAA and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSW

AZFamily and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA

SCHN and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BA

TNT and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: KATU and FDSSC

KATU and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

