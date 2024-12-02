How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2 Published 12:54 am Monday, December 2, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-17) hope to end an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (10-11) on December 2, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

Atlanta is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Hawks put up 116.1 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 115.7 the Pelicans allow.

When Atlanta puts up more than 115.7 points, it is 8-5.

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans are shooting 43.3% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 46.5% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

New Orleans is 1-3 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank sixth.

The Pelicans put up 16.5 fewer points per game (102.9) than the Hawks give up (119.4).

When it scores more than 119.4 points, New Orleans is 2-1.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are posting 117.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 115.3 points per contest.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is allowing 119.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.6.

The Hawks are draining 12.2 threes per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.6 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than they’re averaging in road games (12.8, 35.4%).

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans score 108.7 points per game, 11.1 more than away (97.6). On defense they allow 114.0 points per game at home, 3.2 less than away (117.2).

At home, New Orleans gives up 114.0 points per game. Away, it allows 117.2.

This season the Pelicans are collecting more assists at home (25.2 per game) than on the road (22.5).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Trae Young Questionable Achilles Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Hamstring Cody Zeller Out Personal

Pelicans Injuries