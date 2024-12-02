Hawks vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 2 Published 8:16 am Monday, December 2, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-17) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (10-11) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 2, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 2, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 118 – Pelicans 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 9.5)

Hawks (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-9.7)

Hawks (-9.7) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 227.0

The Hawks sport an 8-13-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 7-14-0 mark from the Pelicans.

As a 9.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, New Orleans is 2-4 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 9.5-point favorite.

New Orleans and its opponents have eclipsed the total 42.9% of the time this season (nine out of 21). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (14 out of 21).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 4-6, a better record than the Pelicans have recorded (2-12) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 119.4 points allowed per contest, but their offense has been more consistent, averaging 116.1 points per game (ninth-ranked in league).

This year, Atlanta is grabbing 45.2 rebounds per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 45 rebounds per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Hawks have been racking up assists in 2024-25, ranking fourth-best in the NBA with 29.8 assists per contest.

Atlanta is fourth-best in the NBA with 15.9 forced turnovers per game, but it ranks fourth-worst in the league by averaging 15.7 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks rank 18th in the NBA with 12.5 threes per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 20th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are the worst squad in the league in points scored (102.9 per game) and 23rd in points allowed (115.7).

On the boards, New Orleans is 16th in the NBA in rebounds (43.5 per game). It is 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.9 per game).

The Pelicans are fifth-worst in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, New Orleans is 18th in the league in committing them (14.3 per game). It is 21st in forcing them (13.2 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Pelicans are worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). And they are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.

