NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 2
Published 10:31 pm Sunday, December 1, 2024
Today’s NBA slate features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Dive into our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 2
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Celtics -9.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.2 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Hawks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 9.3 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Spread: Bulls -5.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.1 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: YES and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
