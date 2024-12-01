Illinois vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 14

Published 5:03 am Sunday, December 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

Illinois vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets - Saturday, December 14

The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) face the Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024. This contest is available on FOX.

Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets

Illinois vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

Illinois Stat Tennessee
89.1 Points For 81.6
61.4 Points Against 54.7
45.8% Field Goal % 52.3%
36.2% Opponent Field Goal % 33.6%
35.0% Three Point % 38.0%
26.0% Opponent Three Point % 26.4%

Illinois’ Top Players

  • Tomislav Ivisic leads the Fighting Illini in scoring (16.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.9 rebounds per game).
  • Illinois’ assists leader is Kasparas Jakucionis, who racks up 6.0 per game.
  • The Fighting Illini are led by Ben Humrichous from long distance. He hits 2.6 shots from deep per game.
  • Illinois’ steals leader is Jakucionis, who grabs 1.6 per game. Morez Johnson Jr. leads the team averaging 1.6 blocks a contest.

Tennessee’s Top Players

  • Chaz Lanier owns the Volunteers top spot in scoring with 17.7 points per game and also tacks on 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.
  • When it comes to Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Igor Milicic Jr. with 6.7 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler with 7.9 assists per game.
  • Lanier leads the Volunteers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 3.9 made threes per game.
  • Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Jahmai Mashack (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (2.0 per game).

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2024 Arkansas W 90-77 T-Mobile Center
12/6/2024 @ Northwestern Welsh-Ryan Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/10/2024 Wisconsin State Farm Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/14/2024 Tennessee State Farm Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/22/2024 Missouri Enterprise Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/29/2024 Chicago State State Farm Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2024 UT Martin W 78-35 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) Madison Square Garden | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/14/2024 @ Illinois State Farm Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/17/2024 Western Carolina Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

