Illinois vs. Tennessee Basketball Tickets – Saturday, December 14
Published 5:03 am Sunday, December 1, 2024
The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) face the Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 14, 2024. This contest is available on FOX.
Illinois vs. Tennessee Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FOX
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Illinois vs. Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
|Illinois
|Stat
|Tennessee
|89.1
|Points For
|81.6
|61.4
|Points Against
|54.7
|45.8%
|Field Goal %
|52.3%
|36.2%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|33.6%
|35.0%
|Three Point %
|38.0%
|26.0%
|Opponent Three Point %
|26.4%
Illinois’ Top Players
- Tomislav Ivisic leads the Fighting Illini in scoring (16.3 points per game) and rebounding (8.9 rebounds per game).
- Illinois’ assists leader is Kasparas Jakucionis, who racks up 6.0 per game.
- The Fighting Illini are led by Ben Humrichous from long distance. He hits 2.6 shots from deep per game.
- Illinois’ steals leader is Jakucionis, who grabs 1.6 per game. Morez Johnson Jr. leads the team averaging 1.6 blocks a contest.
Tennessee’s Top Players
- Chaz Lanier owns the Volunteers top spot in scoring with 17.7 points per game and also tacks on 2.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.
- When it comes to Tennessee leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Igor Milicic Jr. with 6.7 rebounds per game and Zakai Zeigler with 7.9 assists per game.
- Lanier leads the Volunteers in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 3.9 made threes per game.
- Nobody on Tennessee grabs more steals than Jahmai Mashack (2.1 per game) or blocks more shots than Felix Okpara (2.0 per game).
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2024
|Arkansas
|W 90-77
|T-Mobile Center
|12/6/2024
|@ Northwestern
|–
Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|–
State Farm Center
|12/14/2024
|Tennessee
|–
State Farm Center
|12/22/2024
|Missouri
|–
Enterprise Center
|12/29/2024
|Chicago State
|–
State Farm Center
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|W 78-35
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|–
Madison Square Garden
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|–
State Farm Center
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
