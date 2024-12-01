How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 13 with a free Fubo trial

Published 1:47 am Sunday, December 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

Want to keep up with the NFL this Sunday? NFL RedZone has you covered providing every touchdown from every contest, plus live cut-ins to key moments, highlights, stats and more during seven straight hours of football without commercial breaks. Keep scrolling to see which games are on the docket for this week’s broadcast.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Colts (-2.5)
Total: 42.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Seahawks (-1)
Total: 42		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Bengals (-3)
Total: 47		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Vikings (-3.5)
Total: 45		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-1)
Total: 47.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Texans (-3.5)
Total: 44		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders 1 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Commanders (-6)
Total: 44.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints 4:05 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Rams (-2.5)
Total: 49.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 4:05 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-5.5)
Total: 46.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-3)
Total: 51		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

