Hawks vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today – December 2

The New Orleans Pelicans (4-16) will be monitoring five players on the injury report, including Brandon Ingram, as they prepare for their Monday, December 2 game against the Atlanta Hawks (10-11) at State Farm Arena. The Hawks have listed two injured players. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Hawks won on Saturday 107-104 against the Hornets. Jalen Johnson put up 20 points, three rebounds and nine assists for the Hawks.

The Pelicans are coming off of a 120-109 loss to the Grizzlies in their last game on Friday. CJ McCollum scored 30 points in the Pelicans’ loss, leading the team.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Hamstring 11.6 3.6 1.7

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jose Alvarado PG Out Hamstring 10.7 2.2 4.5 Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 22.7 8.0 5.3 Brandon Ingram SF Out Calf 22.9 5.8 5.4 Herbert Jones SF Out Shoulder 6.8 2.5 1.0 Jordan Hawkins SG Out Back 13.1 3.8 1.3

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

