Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 2:31 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

Take a look at Tyjae Spears’ stats below.

Entering Week 13, Spears has 43 carries for 161 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.7 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 17 receptions (18 targets) for 88 yards.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Questionable (FP)

Spears is currently listed on this week’s injury report (questionable, concussion).

The Titans have no other RB on the injury report.

Titans vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Spread: Commanders -6

Commanders -6 Total: 44.5 points

Spears 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 43 161 1 3.7 18 17 88 0

Spears Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3 0 0 2 8 0

