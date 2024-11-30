Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30? Published 12:53 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Ryan O’Reilly going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in four of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 22:35 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

