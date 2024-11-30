Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30? Published 12:53 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In four of 24 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 54 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 16:27 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

