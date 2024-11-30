Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30? Published 12:53 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is slated for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In eight of 24 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Forsberg has picked up three goals and five assists on the power play.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 54 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Wild have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:58 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 1 0 21:21 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 0 2 17:03 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

