Will Fedor Svechkov Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 30? Published 12:53 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

When the Nashville Predators take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Fedor Svechkov score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Fedor Svechkov score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechkov stats and insights

Svechkov is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Svechkov has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 54 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

