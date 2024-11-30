Will Calvin Ridley Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:31 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024
Calvin Ridley was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Tennessee Titans play the Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. All of Ridley’s stats can be found below.
Heading into Week 13, Ridley has 41 receptions for 634 yards — 15.5 yards per catch — and three receiving touchdowns, plus four carries for 32 yards one touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 80 occasions.
Email newsletter signup
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Calvin Ridley Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Ridley (full participation in practice, ankle) has been listed on the Titans’ injury report this week, but he does not currently have an injury designation for the game.
- The Titans have no other receiver on the injury list.
Titans vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: December 1, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Commanders -6
- Total: 44.5 points
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Ridley 2024 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|80
|41
|634
|139
|3
|15.5
Ridley Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|7
|3
|50
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|6
|4
|77
|1
|Week 3
|@Packers
|3
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|9
|3
|42
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|15
|10
|143
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|8
|5
|73
|0
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|9
|5
|84
|2
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|6
|4
|58
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|6
|5
|93
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.