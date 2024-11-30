Titans vs. Commanders Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 13 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, November 30, 2024

On Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. ET, the Washington Commanders will face the Tennessee Titans at Commanders Field. Our computer model predicts that the Commanders will claim a victory — see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Commanders have the 17th-ranked defense this year (23.1 points allowed per game), and they’ve been better offensively, ranking fifth-best with 27.8 points per game. The Titans rank fifth-worst in points per game (18.4), but they’ve been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 27th in the NFL with 26.4 points allowed per contest.

Titans vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Commanders (-6) Over (44.5) Commanders 30, Titans 18

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 31.2%.

Tennessee has a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Titans have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Tennessee games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.

Titans games average 40.4 total points, 4.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Commanders Betting Info

The Commanders have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

Washington has covered the spread seven times in 12 games this season.

The Commanders have covered the spread once when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

So far this season, eight of Washington’s 12 games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 44.5, 1.8 points fewer than the average total in Commanders games thus far this season (playoffs included).

Titans vs. Commanders 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Commanders 27.8 23.1 27.7 19.2 28 27 Titans 18.4 26.4 16.2 22.8 20.2 29.3

