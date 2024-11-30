Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30 Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Fancy a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -14, in 18:06 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has 12 points overall, with at least one point in nine different games.

He has six goals on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 24 opportunities).

He has put up a point in nine games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Wild have been the stingiest squad in NHL action, giving up 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game).

It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.

The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 24 Games 0 12 Points 0 7 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.