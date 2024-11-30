Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. Fancy a wager on Stamkos in the Predators-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -14, in 18:06 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has 12 points overall, with at least one point in nine different games.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in nine games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 24 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in nine games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Wild have been the stingiest squad in NHL action, giving up 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game).
  • It has the fourth-best goal differential in the league at +20.
  • The Wild have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
24 Games 0
12 Points 0
7 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

