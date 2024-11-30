Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30
Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild meet at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 24 games, O’Reilly has averaged 19:36 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -11.
- He has picked up at least one point in 12 games, and has 13 points in all.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 12 times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Wild Defensive Insights
- The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in league action.
- Its +20 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
- The Wild are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Wild
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|24
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
