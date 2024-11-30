Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Wild Game – November 30

Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 30, 2024

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild meet at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on O’Reilly? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -105, Under: -125)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 24 games, O’Reilly has averaged 19:36 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -11.
  • He has picked up at least one point in 12 games, and has 13 points in all.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 12 times this season in games with a set points prop (24 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 12 games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Wild Defensive Insights

  • The Wild have conceded 54 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the fewest in league action.
  • Its +20 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Wild are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Wild

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Minnesota
24 Games 0
13 Points 0
4 Goals 0
9 Assists 0

